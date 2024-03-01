Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,955. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

