Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBP. Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $3.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

