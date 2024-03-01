Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $215,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

