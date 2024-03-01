Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

ACLX stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

