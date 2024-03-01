Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.92.

ACLX stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Arcellx has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

