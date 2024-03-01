ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson Sells 83,461 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
TSE:ARX opened at C$23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.38 and a 1 year high of C$23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.13.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
