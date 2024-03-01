AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU)

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000.

KVACU opened at $10.48 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

