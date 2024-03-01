AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.13% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,533,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $5,585,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSPO opened at $10.80 on Friday. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.