AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 41,974 Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,974 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.80% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONYX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 583,862 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 704,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX opened at $11.05 on Friday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.

