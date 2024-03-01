AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 208,518 Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,518 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 23.8% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

