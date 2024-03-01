AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 205,346 Shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,346 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYNO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

