AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

