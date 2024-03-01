AQR Arbitrage LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,623 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $10.63 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

