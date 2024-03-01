AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 88,240 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,240 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $132,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the third quarter worth $180,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

