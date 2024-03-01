AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 167,878 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,878 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.53 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.98.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Increases Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0349 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.