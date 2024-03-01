AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 148,690 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 1,250.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,690 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.10 per share, for a total transaction of 290,025.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,024,585 shares in the company, valued at 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,236,141 shares of company stock worth $48,908,997.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.31 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.40 and its 200 day moving average is 14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

