AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.63% of Slam as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Slam by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Slam during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

