AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlanta Braves at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $39.12 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

