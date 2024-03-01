AQR Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWN. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Bowen Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOWN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.44.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

