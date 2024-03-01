AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $9.72 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

