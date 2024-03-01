AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,630 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

