AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,092 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

