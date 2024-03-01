AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,908 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $10.48 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

