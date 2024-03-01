AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.