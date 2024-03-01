AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 261.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.69% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.29 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

