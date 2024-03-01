AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 165,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.72. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.17 and a one year high of 16.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

