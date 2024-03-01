AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

