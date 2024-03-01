AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,560 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 123.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 643,547 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2,779.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 397,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 383,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 370,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

