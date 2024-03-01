AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,346 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 2.00% of byNordic Acquisition worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYNO opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

