AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,518 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 2.74% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCB stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

A SPAC II Acquisition Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

