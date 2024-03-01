AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys New Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.17% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.12 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

