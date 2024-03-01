AQR Arbitrage LLC Buys 100,797 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 879,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the period. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VCV opened at $9.72 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.