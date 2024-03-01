AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151,617 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHI. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 373.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,366,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 1,866,605 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,540 shares in the company, valued at $26,147,360.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 278,719 shares of company stock worth $2,330,200 over the last ninety days.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

