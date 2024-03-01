AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,908 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $118,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

