AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 140,000 Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN)

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 607,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Golden Star Acquisition Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

