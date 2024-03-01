AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 92,138 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.18% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,232,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 802,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 207,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEW opened at $14.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

