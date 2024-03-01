AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 29,018 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.10% of Tri-Continental worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth $102,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

