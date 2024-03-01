AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 241,471 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 0.69% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTR stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

