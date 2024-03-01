Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APLE. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

