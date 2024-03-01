Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

AMEH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

