Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.
Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.
About Apiam Animal Health
