Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHXGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 3rd.

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04.

About Apiam Animal Health



Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Dividend History for Apiam Animal Health (ASX:AHX)

