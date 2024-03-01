ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $80.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.3 %

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,093. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.