Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 280,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

