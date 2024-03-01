Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

