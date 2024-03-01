Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.66 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -21.21%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

