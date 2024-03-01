Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 12,567 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

