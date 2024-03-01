Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of F opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

