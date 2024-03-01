Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 573,230 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,230 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

