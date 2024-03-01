Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

