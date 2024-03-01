Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
AMAT stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
